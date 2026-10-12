Rajesh Power Services Secures ₹471.92 Crore Order From MGVCL, Order Book Nears ₹4,000 Crore

Rajesh Power Services Limited |

Mumbai: Rajesh Power Services Limited on Monday announced it secured turnkey contracts totalling ₹471.92 crore from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL).

Project Details

These contracts involve strengthening electricity distribution infrastructure across Gujarat. The scope includes converting existing 11kV overhead lines to Medium Voltage Covered Conductors (MVCC) and establishing underground cable networks under MGVCL’s SI Scheme Robust-III.

Execution Timeline

Rajesh Power Services will execute the projects over 18 months. The company stated the order adds over 10% to its current order book.

Management Commentary

Kurang Panchal, Chairman and Managing Director at Rajesh Power Services Limited, said the order from MGVCL marks an important milestone for the company. He added that with the aggregate order book nearing ₹4,000 crore, the company continues to strengthen its project pipeline and business visibility.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.