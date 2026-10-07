Palghar Hydrogen Leak Sparks 12-Hour Overnight Safety Operation On Mumbai-Gujarat Highway As 13 Cylinders Found Leaking, 160 Moved To Safety | Video | X / FPJ

Mumbai: A hydrogen cylinder leak on the Mumbai-Gujarat Highway in Palghar district was brought under control after a 12-hour operation, with the site declared safe by around 7.30 am on Wednesday.

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The incident was reported at around 7 pm on Tuesday, following which the police administration sought the assistance of Dhananjay Geed, a chemical expert associated with Help Foundation, a volunteer group that assists accident-hit people and vehicles on highways.

During the operation, 13 filled hydrogen cylinders were found to have leaking valves. The cylinders were shifted to a safe location, while around 160 other cylinders were placed in a field away from the affected area. The team confirmed that the remaining cylinders did not pose any danger.

The operation continued through the night and the area was declared safe at around 7.30 am on Wednesday.