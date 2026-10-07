Thane Road Rage Viral Video: Biker Allegedly Riding On Wrong Side Threatens Couple With 14-Month-Old Baby In Car Near Teen Hath Naka |

Thane: A viral video from Thane has raised concerns over traffic safety after a biker allegedly confronted and threatened a couple travelling in a car with their 14-month-old baby near Teen Hath Naka. The incident reportedly took place on October 6 near Tip Top Plaza, where the biker was allegedly riding on the wrong side of the road before confronting the family.

Viral Video Shows Road Rage Scenes

The video shows the man arguing with the couple after allegedly blocking their way while coming from the wrong direction. He can be heard claiming that the car driver had deliberately tried to hit him. During the heated exchange, the man is seen approaching the car and attempting to reach through the window towards the driver.

The situation reportedly became more tense after the couple told him that they were recording the incident. The man continued arguing with them, while the toddler can be heard crying inside the vehicle as the confrontation escalated. Bystanders eventually intervened and attempted to pacify both sides.

The video was shared on Instagram by Sweety Pandey Verma, who said she had recorded the incident herself. In her post, she alleged that the family was returning home when they encountered the biker travelling towards them from the wrong direction near Teen Hath Naka.

Woman Alleges Attempted Assault

According to her account, the road was meant for vehicles taking a U-turn and barricades had been placed to prevent motorists from proceeding in the opposite direction. She alleged that instead of accepting the traffic violation, the man approached their car, banged on the door and attempted to physically assault her husband.

She further alleged that the man raised his hand at her husband, put his hand inside the car and pointed at the family while speaking aggressively. The woman also claimed that the man said, “So what if I drove on the wrong side?” and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. These claims have not been independently verified.

Police Action Sought Over Incident

The woman urged Thane Police and the Thane Traffic Police to investigate the incident and take appropriate action, particularly over alleged wrong-side driving and aggressive behaviour towards the family.

The video has garnered nearly three lakh views overnight, with users raising concerns over wrong-side driving and road safety at the busy junction. However, authorities have not yet officially taken cognisance of the video. A detailed statement from Thane Police and other concerned authorities is awaited.

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