Thane Shocker: Stray Dog Allegedly Strangled To Death After Bat Assault In Dombivli; Manpada Police Book 3 | VIDEO

Manpada police have booked three people after a stray dog was allegedly beaten and strangled at a Dombivli East housing complex | AI Generated File Image

Dombivli, October 5, 2026: A disturbing case of alleged animal cruelty has come to light in Dombivli East, where a stray dog was allegedly beaten with a bat and later strangled to death with a rope at Suresh Complex in the Sagarli area. A video purportedly showing the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage among residents and animal lovers.

Alleged Assault At Suresh Complex

According to the complaint, the incident occurred within the premises of Suresh Complex. Two residents of the society allegedly assaulted the stray dog with a bat, beating it severely.

#WATCH | #Thane: Stray Dog Allegedly Strangled To De*th After Bat As*ault In Dombivli; Manpada Police Book 3 Reported by @AzmiJourno #Dombivali #Maharashtra #StrayDog https://t.co/GjUpvX3Xv5 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 5, 2026

The complaint further alleges that after the assault, the society's watchman, identified as Prashant, allegedly tied a rope around the dog's neck and strangled it, resulting in its death.

The incident came to light after the video surfaced on social media. The footage reportedly showed the alleged assault on the animal, prompting concern among local residents and animal welfare activists.

Three Booked In Animal Cruelty Case

Following a complaint lodged by animal activist Hira Singh Rajput, the Manpada police registered a case against three persons — society watchman Prashant and residents Omkar and Prakash.

Police have registered the case under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and initiated an investigation into the incident. The police are also examining the viral video and other available evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine the individual roles of the accused.

Animal Lovers Demand Stringent Action

The alleged killing of the stray dog has sparked anger among animal lovers, who have demanded stringent action against those responsible. Residents have also urged the police to conduct a detailed investigation and ensure that the accused do not escape legal action.

The case has once again raised concerns over the treatment of stray animals and the need for responsible intervention when residents face problems involving animals. Activists have maintained that complaints concerning stray dogs should be dealt with through lawful and humane measures rather than violence.

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Police Examine Video Evidence

The Manpada police are continuing their investigation and are expected to verify the allegations, examine the video evidence and record statements of witnesses and other persons connected with the incident. Further action will follow based on the findings of the probe.

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