Thane: DNA Mismatch Raises Questions Over Identity Of Man Declared Dead In 2022 Bhayander Creek Suicide Case

DNA findings submitted by the defence have raised questions about the identity of the body recovered from Bhayander Creek in November 2022 | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 6, 2026: In a major development in a suicide case registered with Navghar police, where a 38-year-old man allegedly died by jumping into Bhayander Creek, the defence advocates have filed DNA reports before the court stating that the DNA does not match the samples of the deceased’s brother or his son.

The defence has accordingly filed an application before the Thane Sessions Court seeking an inquiry to ascertain the whereabouts of the actual person who was identified as the deceased in the case.

Advocates Omkar Patil and Vigneshwar Subramanian are appearing on behalf of the accused, including the wife of the deceased. Speaking to the FPJ, Advocate Patil said, “We have filed an application before the court to find the actual person, who has been missing since 2022. Our plea also states that an investigation needs to be conducted to verify the identity of the deceased, who was wrongly identified as the deceased.”

Case Registered In September 2022

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on September 2, 2022, following which a case was registered at Navghar Police Station under various provisions of law. The accused, including the wife and her parents, were subsequently arrested and further investigation was carried out.

However, the complainant’s application filed before the court alleges that several crucial aspects of the matter were not properly investigated and that important evidence was either overlooked or not adequately examined.

“According to the forensic report, the DNA haplotype obtained from the blood sample of the deceased’s brother did not match the DNA haplotype obtained from the teeth sample of the unidentified person examined during the investigation. The report further indicates that the two samples do not belong to the same paternal lineage. In addition, the blood sample of the deceased’s son was compared with the teeth sample of the unidentified person. The forensic report records that, except for one genetic system out of 23, the remaining genetic systems did not show the expected matching paternal genetic components. On the basis of this scientific analysis, the report indicates that the unidentified person was not the biological father of the deceased’s son,” Advocate Patil said.

Complainant Seeks Fresh Examination

The complainant has therefore requested the authorities to conduct a fair and impartial re-examination of the investigation, thoroughly examine the available medical and scientific evidence, and determine whether any negligence, investigative lapses or shortcomings occurred during the course of the investigation. The complainant has further sought that responsibility be fixed on the concerned officials if any such lapses are found.

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Body Found In Bhayander Creek

On November 5, 2022, the police found the deceased’s body in Bhayander Creek, after he was not traceable since September 2022. Police claimed that only after checking the CCTV footage of the place, the police found that he had allegedly jumped off the bridge.

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