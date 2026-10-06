Vasai Shocker: Distressed 84-Year-Old Father Dies By Suicide After Years Of Alleged Harassment By Son, Friend; Hands Bag To Daughter Before Fatal Train Jump | File photo

​Vasai: A shocking incident has come to light from Vasai city. Unable to bear the alleged mental and physical harassment inflicted by his son and his son’s friend, an 84-year-old senior citizen tragically ended his life by jumping in front of a running train. The heartbreaking incident occurred in the Naigaon area of Vasai, sparking widespread outrage and shock across the locality.

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​The deceased has been identified as Gabriel Dominic Coutinho (84). Before taking his life, he met his daughter, Rupa Noel Chirayat, and handed her a bag containing a suicide note along with important documents, police said.

​According to the complaint filed by the daughter, her brother, Shyam Coutinho, had been harassing their father over minor issues for the past 12 to 13 years. On September 26, over a trivial dispute regarding broken egg shelves, Shyam allegedly assaulted his father. Shortly after, Shyam’s friend, Sagar, also joined in beating the elderly man. Not stopping there, they snatched his food plate, forced him to go hungry, and evicted him from the house.

​The Fatal Incident at Naigaon Station

​On September 28, Gabriel met his daughter near her school and handed her a bag, telling her it contained essential documents and money. He then proceeded to Naigaon Railway Station and threw himself in front of an oncoming local train, dying on the spot.

​Upon checking the bag, the daughter found a suicide note explicitly stating that he was taking his own life due to unbearable torture by his son Shyam and his friend Sagar. A video documenting the harassment has also surfaced and gone viral on social media.

​Meanwhile, Bhayander Railway Police have registered a case against Shyam and Sagar for abetment of suicide and have launched a thorough investigation.