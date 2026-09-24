BRG Goyal Infra Order Book Climbs To ₹1,720.72 Crore, Up 40% On New Wins

BRG Goyal Infra |

Mumbai: B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Limited (BRGIL) announced on 24 September 2026 that its unexecuted order book reached ₹1,720.72 crore as on 31 August 2026. This marks a 40 per cent increase from its position on 31 March 2026.

New Orders Secured

Between 1 April 2026 and 31 August 2026, the company secured new work orders totalling ₹926.00 crore. These orders spanned Roads, Buildings, and Toll Collection contracts.

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Order Book Position

The company’s unexecuted order book of ₹1,720.72 crore provides revenue visibility for the next 6 to 24 months. On 31 March 2026, the order book stood at ₹1,235.00 crore.

Company Profile

Incorporated in 2005, BRGIL operates an integrated EPC and construction business. The company has a RMC manufacturing unit in Indore with a capacity of 1.80 lakh cubic meters per annum.

Business Operations

BRGIL undertakes various infrastructure projects including roads, highways, bridges, tollways, and buildings. It also works with NHAI on Toll Collection Contracts across India.

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Other Projects

The company is involved in infrastructure development and construction of underground sewerage systems and wastewater treatment in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, it has two residential plotting projects, BRG Hill View-II and BRG Hill View-II Extension, in Sanawadiya, Indore, covering approximately 1.30 lakh sqft.

Company Resources

BRGIL has executed projects valued at over ₹1,500 crore, supported by 1,400 employees and more than 220 construction equipment and vehicles. This allows the company to act as a solutions provider in the infrastructure sector.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.