Rajesh Power Wins ₹541 Crore Gujarat Orders, Order Book Crosses ₹4,000 Crore

Rajesh Power |

New Delhi: Rajesh Power Services has secured two orders totalling ₹540.92 crore from government-owned electricity distribution companies in Gujarat, taking its order book beyond ₹4,000 crore.

The company disclosed the contracts on October 15 in an exchange filing. Madhya Gujarat Vij Company awarded work worth ₹471.92 crore, while Uttar Gujarat Vij Company placed a ₹69 crore order.

Both projects involve electricity distribution networks at locations across Gujarat, with execution periods of eighteen months and twelve months, respectively.

MGVCL Infrastructure Strengthening Project

The contract, awarded by Madhya Gujarat Vij Company, covers strengthening electricity distribution infrastructure at various locations in the state.

Rajesh Power Services is required to execute this project within eighteen months.

At ₹471.92 crore, the MGVCL award accounts for approximately 87 per cent of the combined value of the two contracts.

The award expands its contracted work in electricity distribution infrastructure.

UGVCL Turnkey Network Shifting Order

The ₹69 crore contract from Uttar Gujarat Vij Company involves shifting existing electrical networks at multiple locations.

Its turnkey scope includes site surveys, design, engineering, procurement, supply, testing and commissioning.

The company must complete the work within twelve months, giving this project a shorter execution period than the MGVCL contract.

The disclosed scope spans the project cycle from surveys and engineering through supply and final commissioning.

Order Book Crosses ₹4,000 Crore

Chairman and Managing Director Kurang Panchal said winning two orders within a week reflected the confidence Gujarat’s distribution utilities placed in the company’s execution capabilities.

He said the ₹540.92 crore of contracts secured during the week had pushed the total order book above ₹4,000 crore.

Rajesh Power Services operates as an engineering, procurement and construction company serving the power transmission and distribution industry.

The order book represents contracted work awaiting execution rather than revenue already earned.

The different completion schedules mean delivery of the awarded projects will extend across their respective twelve-month and eighteen-month implementation periods.