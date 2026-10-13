Amit Shah Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi After BJP's Gujarat Poll Win, Says Congress Has Lost For 41 Years | Video

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi & Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, October 13, hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following the BJP's performance in the Gujarat local body elections, accusing the opposition party of repeatedly losing elections in the state and predicting another defeat for Congress in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing reporters, Shah said the BJP had secured a resounding victory in Gujarat, winning 90 of the 104 seats across three local bodies. In the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, which falls within his parliamentary constituency, the BJP won 38 of the 44 seats, he said.

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Shah also pointed out that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested all 32 seats in the elections, forfeited its security deposit in every constituency it contested. He added that the BJP's vote share in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation had increased by 10 percentage points compared with the previous election.

Taking a direct swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, "I want to make this point clear, and specifically convey it to Rahul ji, that the Congress party has not won a single election in 41 years. The last election they won was back in 1985; since then, they have faced continuous defeats in Gujarat."

The Home Minister described the results as an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting that the people of Gujarat continued to stand firmly behind the BJP.

Amit Shah Predicts Fourth Consecutive Congress Defeat In 2029

Shah also targeted Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing the Congress leader of attempting to undermine the BJP's electoral success by attributing it to the revision exercise.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that the people of this country have fully understood your strategy of shielding infiltrators under the guise of the SIR, and they will no longer fall for your ruses," Shah said.

He subsequently predicted another electoral setback for the Congress in the next general elections, claiming that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure a substantial majority in 2029.

"I also wish to tell Rahul and his associates to brace themselves for a crushing defeat in 2029. The NDA is set to secure a massive majority in the 2029 general elections, and the Congress is headed for yet another defeat, its fourth consecutive loss," he said.

Shah further urged the Congress leadership to introspect over its electoral performance, arguing that the party's prolonged inability to win elections in Gujarat raised questions about its political strategy.