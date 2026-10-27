Bajel Projects Secures Major ₹200-300 Crore EPC Contract From Tata Power For Mumbai's 400 kV GIS Infrastructure

Bajel Projects |

Mumbai: Bajel Projects Limited on Monday announced it secured a major Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) order from Tata Power Company Limited, valued between ₹200 crore and ₹300 crore, for 400 kV Gas Insulated Substations (GIS) in Mumbai.

Read Also Bajel Projects Secures ₹200-300 Crore Order For Mumbai GIS Substations

Project Details

The order involves EPC works for 400 kV GIS Receiving Substations (RSS) at Dharavi and Ghatkopar, including associated electrical systems, substation automation, communication infrastructure, Balance of Plant equipment, and civil works. The project is expected to support Mumbai's power transmission infrastructure and enhance reliability in the region.

Execution Timeline

Bajel Projects expects to complete the project within 18 months from the date of the Purchase Order issuance.

Management Statement

Rajesh Ganesh, Managing Director & CEO, Bajel Projects, said that as Indian cities experience rapid urbanisation and increasing electricity demand, robust transmission infrastructure becomes critical. He added that these projects will contribute to strengthening Mumbai's grid network through advanced GIS technology.

Transaction Compliance

The company confirmed that the order does not involve any related party transactions and that none of its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in Tata Power Company Limited.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.