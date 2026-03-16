Bajel Projects Wins Transmission EPC Order From Tata Power, 220 kV Mumbai Line To Be Built In 10 Months

Bajel Projects Bags Transmission Line EPC Order. |

Mumbai: Bajel Projects Limited has received an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Tata Power Company Limited for a power transmission project in Mumbai. The company disclosed the development through a regulatory filing submitted to stock exchanges.

The order relates to the construction of a 220 kV Kalwa–Kalyan Pal transmission line project using monopole structures.

Project Scope And Details

According to the filing, the contract includes EPC work for monopoles along with foundation construction for the transmission line. The project will help strengthen the power transmission infrastructure in Mumbai.

The contract has been awarded by Tata Power Company Limited, and the work forms part of Bajel Projects’ normal course of business.

Execution Timeline

The company said the project will be completed within 10 months from the date of the purchase order.

The order has been classified as a significant project under the company’s internal order classification framework.

Domestic Contract With No Related Party Interest

The disclosure also confirmed that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related party transactions. The promoter or promoter group of Bajel Projects has no interest in the entity awarding the contract.

The project involves the construction of a 220 kV transmission line on monopoles, which is an important infrastructure component for efficient electricity distribution in urban areas.

The company shared the information under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, which requires listed firms to disclose significant orders and contracts to stock exchanges.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing submitted to stock exchanges. Readers and investors should refer to official company disclosures for complete details before making financial or investment decisions.