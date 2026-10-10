Bajel Projects Secures ₹200-300 Crore Order For Mumbai GIS Substations

Bajel Projects |

Mumbai: Bajel Projects Limited, an EPC player in power transmission infrastructure, has been awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the supply and installation of 220kV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substations at Salsette and Powai in Mumbai.

Order Classification

The company classified the order as 'Major' based on its project classification policy, which includes Goods and Services Tax (GST). According to the policy, 'Major Orders' range from ₹200 crore to ₹300 crore.

Project Scope

The contract includes two main packages. Package A involves the supply and installation of a 220kV GIS at the Salsette receiving station. Package B covers the supply and installation of a 220kV Outdoor GIS substation at the Powai receiving station.

Management Commentary

Rajesh Ganesh, Managing Director and CEO of Bajel Projects Limited, said the company is committed to delivering both projects to high standards of quality. He stated that building high-voltage GIS substations in a working metropolis requires precise engineering and tight site planning.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.