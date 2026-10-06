Zodiac Energy Incorporates Wholly-Owned Subsidiary For Solar Power, EPC Projects

Zodiac Energy Limited |

Mumbai: Zodiac Energy Limited announced on Thursday the incorporation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, ZODIAC ENERGY IPP-4 PRIVATE LIMITED. The Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies on October 6, 2026.

Capital and Ownership

Zodiac Energy subscribed to 100 per cent of the initial paid-up share capital of the new entity, investing ₹1,00,000. This comprises 10,000 equity shares valued at ₹10 each, securing full control over the subsidiary.

Business Focus

Zodiac Energy IPP-4 Private Limited will primarily operate in the solar power plants and energy sector. It is established as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to undertake projects related to solar power generation, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) activities.

Strategic Rationale

The company stated that the incorporation aligns with its business expansion strategy. It expects the subsidiary to strengthen operational capabilities and facilitate the execution of solar power generation and EPC projects, contributing to its long-term growth and renewable energy portfolio expansion.

Financials

The newly incorporated subsidiary has a nominal share capital of ₹10,00,000. Its turnover was nil as of its incorporation date, October 6, 2026, as it is a new entity.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.