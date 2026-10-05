Solex Energy Secures ₹75.96 Crore Order For 620 Wp N-Type TOPCon Solar PV Modules

Solex Energy |

Mumbai: Solex Energy Limited announced on October 5, 2026, that it has secured a work order valued at ₹75.96 crore. This order is for the supply of 620 Wp N-Type TOPCon Solar PV Modules to domestic companies in the power/electricity sector.

Order Details

The contract value of ₹75.96 crore includes all applicable duties and taxes. The order focuses on N-Type TOPCon G12R Glass-to-Glass Solar PV Modules.

Module Specifications

The 620 Wp N-Type TOPCon G12R Glass-to-Glass modules are designed for high power output, durability, and long-term performance. These modules are suitable for utility-scale and other demanding solar applications.

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Manufacturing and Certifications

Solex manufactures its solar modules at its facilities in Surat, Gujarat. The company's products comply with global quality and performance standards, including IEC, CE, UL, CEC, BIS, EPD, and Kiwa PVEL 2026. The modules are also listed under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).

Company Background

Solex Energy Limited, headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, has been involved in solar manufacturing since 1995. The company is listed on the NSE with symbol SOLEX and on the BSE with scrip code 544862.

Production Capacity

Solex operates a fully automated manufacturing facility at Tadkeshwar, Gujarat, with a production capacity of 4 GW for photovoltaic modules. The company also provides comprehensive EPC solutions across various segments.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.