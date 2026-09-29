Sugs Lloyd Secures ₹8.90 Crore Solar Power Order From Golden Temple, Amritsar

Sugs Lloyd |

Mumbai: Sugs Lloyd Limited announced on Monday that it secured a ₹8.90 crore order from the Office of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sri Darbar Sahib, Sri Amritsar.

Project Scope

The order is for a 2 MW (AC) ground-mounted solar power project. The total awarded project value is ₹8.90 crore, inclusive of GST and 10 years of comprehensive maintenance.

Execution Details

Sugs Lloyd will handle the complete design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the solar power project. The company will also provide comprehensive maintenance for 10 years.

Project Location

The project will be executed at Gurdwara Gurusar Patshahi Chhevi, Satlani Sahib, Hoshiarnagar, Sri Amritsar.

Completion Timeline

The solar project is slated for completion by 31 December 2026. Miscellaneous work associated with the project is expected to be completed within five months from the letter of award date of 28 September 2026.

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Management Commentary

Santosh Shah, Managing Director of Sugs Lloyd Limited, stated that the order is a significant addition to the company’s order book. He added that it provides an opportunity to demonstrate capabilities across the solar project lifecycle and that the 10-year maintenance component extends the company’s engagement beyond commissioning.

Company Background

Sugs Lloyd Limited is an EPC company specialising in Power Transmission & Distribution, Solar, and Smart-Grid solutions in India. Established in 2009, the company listed on the BSE SME platform in September 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.