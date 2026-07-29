L&T Secures Major Kuwait Oil Company Order, To Strengthen Crude Export Infrastructure

Larsen & Toubro has received a Major engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order. |

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a major engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for its hydrocarbon onshore business.

The contract strengthens L&T’s position in the Middle East and highlights its ability to deliver large and complex energy infrastructure projects.

Order Value

L&T classified the contract as a 'Major' order. According to the company’s project classification, orders in this category are valued between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore.

However, the company did not disclose the exact value of the contract.

The project will support the development of key Jurassic Light Oil export facilities and modernise Kuwait’s existing crude oil export infrastructure.

Project Scope

Under the contract, L&T will build six new crude oil storage tanks. Each tank will have an operating capacity of 6,18,000 barrels.

The work will be executed on a Lump Sum Turnkey basis and will include all associated infrastructure and facilities.

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L&T will also install new pipelines and upgrade Kuwait’s existing crude loading and export network. These improvements are expected to support higher oil production and strengthen the country’s crude handling capacity.

Strategic Project

E S Sathyanarayanan, Senior Vice President and Head of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore, said the company was pleased to be selected for the strategic project.

He said the development of the Jurassic Light Oil export infrastructure represents an important investment in Kuwait’s energy sector.

The order also reflects continued confidence from oil and gas companies in L&T’s ability to execute large hydrocarbon projects in international markets.

Global Experience

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore offers EPC solutions across upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the oil and gas industry.

Its experience covers refinery expansions, petrochemical complexes, gas-processing plants, liquefied natural gas terminals, fertiliser plants and cross-country pipeline projects.

The latest order adds to L&T’s international portfolio and provides greater visibility to its hydrocarbon business. It also underlines the company’s growing role in developing critical energy infrastructure across the Middle East.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.