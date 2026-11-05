Aadhar Housing Finance Q2 FY27 Profit Rises 16% To ₹308 Crore As Affordable Housing Loans Gain Momentum, ₹32,643 Crore AUM And 22% Jump In Disbursements Fuel Expansion Story

Mumbai: Aadhar Housing Finance Limited reported a 16 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹308 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by growth in its housing loan portfolio and higher disbursements.

The affordable housing finance company also reported an 18 per cent expansion in assets under management (AUM), which reached ₹32,643 crore at the end of September.

Profit Growth

Aadhar Housing Finance's net profit increased to ₹308 crore during Q2 FY27 from ₹266 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. After adjusting for employee stock option plan (ESOP) costs, quarterly profit rose 20 per cent year-on-year to ₹319 crore. The figures reflect higher earnings alongside expansion in the company's lending operations.

Loan Disbursements

Loan disbursements reached ₹2,577 crore during the July-September quarter, registering 22 per cent year-on-year growth. The increase highlights continued lending activity in the affordable housing finance segment.

AUM Expansion

Assets under management climbed 18 per cent to ₹32,643 crore as of September 30, 2026. The growing portfolio provides a larger base for the company's housing finance operations.

Asset Quality

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA), measured against AUM, improved by eight basis points year-on-year to 1.34 per cent. The improvement indicates a lower reported proportion of stressed loans in the portfolio.

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Financial Position

Aadhar Housing Finance reported net worth of ₹8,201 crore at the end of September 2026. The company's financial position remains an important consideration as it expands lending activities.

Branch Expansion

During the quarter, Aadhar Housing Finance extended its branch network to Jammu. Its distribution footprint increased to 632 branches across 23 states and more than 555 districts. The expansion strengthens its geographical reach in the housing finance market.

Investor Outlook

Investors will monitor loan growth, asset quality and profitability in the coming quarters. Sustaining disbursement momentum while controlling credit risks will remain important for the company's future performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.

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