LIC Housing Finance Reports 11% Surge In Q2 FY27 Profit To ₹1,508.78 Crore, Disbursements Also Rise 11%

LIC Housing Finance |

Mumbai: LIC Housing Finance Ltd announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, on October 30, 2026.

Quarterly Financials

Revenue from operations increased by 1% to ₹7,175 crore in Q2 FY27, compared to ₹7,074 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Net interest income grew by 2% to ₹2,088 crore from ₹2,038 crore.

Loan Portfolio Growth

The outstanding loan portfolio stood at ₹3,26,173 crore as on September 30, 2026, marking a 5% growth from ₹3,11,816 crore on September 30, 2025. Retail loans grew by 4% to ₹3,16,433 crore, while project loans increased by 12% to ₹9,740 crore.

Disbursements Performance

Total disbursements for Q2 FY27 were ₹18,127 crore, an 11% rise from ₹16,313 crore in Q2 FY26. Retail loan disbursements increased by 10% to ₹17,563 crore, and project loan disbursements saw a 49% growth, reaching ₹564 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, net profit after tax was ₹2,997.10 crore, a 10% increase from ₹2,713.79 crore in the previous year. Total disbursements for the half-year stood at ₹33,140 crore, up 13% from ₹29,429 crore in the same period last year.

Management Commentary

Sandeep Kumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of LIC Housing Finance, said the housing finance sector has shown resilience with stable demand in the retail housing segment. He added that the company's performance reflects its focus on sustainable growth, customer-centricity, and operational efficiency.

Asset Quality

Provisions for Expected Credit Loss (ECL) stood at ₹4,292 crore as on September 30, 2026, with a coverage of 49% on Stage 3 assets. The Stage 3 exposure on default was 2.05% as on September 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.