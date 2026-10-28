 PNB Housing Finance Reports ₹617 Crore Net Profit In Q2 FY27, Retail Disbursements Hit Record ₹9,250 Crore With 54% YoY Growth
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HomeBusinessPNB Housing Finance Reports ₹617 Crore Net Profit In Q2 FY27, Retail Disbursements Hit Record ₹9,250 Crore With 54% YoY Growth

PNB Housing Finance Reports ₹617 Crore Net Profit In Q2 FY27, Retail Disbursements Hit Record ₹9,250 Crore With 54% YoY Growth

PNB Housing Finance reported a 6% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹617 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027. Retail disbursements reached an all-time high of ₹9,250 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
PNB Housing Finance Reports ₹617 Crore Net Profit In Q2 FY27, Retail Disbursements Hit Record ₹9,250 Crore With 54% YoY Growth
PNB Housing Finance |

Mumbai: PNB Housing Finance Limited on Thursday announced a 6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹617 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. Retail disbursements achieved a new peak of ₹9,250 crore during the quarter.

Financial Performance

The company's total disbursements for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹9,609 crore, marking a 60% YoY growth. This includes corporate disbursements of ₹360 crore for the quarter.

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Net interest income increased by 9% to ₹878 crore for Q2 FY27, compared to ₹803 crore in Q1 FY27. For the half year ended 30 September 2026, net profit was ₹1,174 crore, a 5% increase from ₹1,115 crore in the corresponding half year of FY26.

Asset Growth

Assets Under Management (AUM) reached ₹98,210 crore as of 30 September 2026, a 17% YoY increase. Loan assets grew 19% YoY to ₹95,079 crore, with retail loan assets comprising ₹94,391 crore.

The affordable and emerging markets segments recorded growth of 45% and 22% YoY respectively. These segments collectively contributed 41% to the retail loan asset.

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Asset Quality and Profitability

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) improved to 0.91% as of 30 September 2026. The company recovered ₹75 crore during Q2 FY27 from its written-off pool.

Spread improved by 31 basis points quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 2.43% in Q2 FY27. Net Interest Margin (NIM) expanded by 17 basis points QoQ to 3.67% for the quarter.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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