GP Petroleums Reports Strong Q2 FY27, H1 Profit Jumps 206% On Robust Demand

GP Petroleums |

Mumbai: GP Petroleums Ltd on Thursday, October 27, 2026, announced its standalone net profit for the second quarter (Q2 FY27) surged by 179% year-on-year to ₹15.3 crore. Revenue from operations for the quarter also increased by 124% to ₹340.8 crore.

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Quarterly Performance

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the company's revenue from operations stood at ₹340.8 crore, compared to ₹152.4 crore in Q2 FY26. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) margin improved to 6.2% from 5.4% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Half-Year Results

For the first half of the financial year (H1 FY27), revenue from operations grew by 84% to ₹571.1 crore, up from ₹310.6 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA for the half-year rose by 178% to ₹49.4 crore, while net profit increased by 206% to ₹36.5 crore, compared to ₹11.9 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Management Commentary

Arjun Verma, Managing Director of GP Petroleums, stated that the lubricant sector experienced steady industrial demand during Q2 despite raw material cycles and competitive pressures. He added that the company's recent board approval to raise up to ₹130 crore through structured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) will support working capital and expansion into high-margin specialty segments.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.