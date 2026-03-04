Tata Capital Raises ₹343 Crore Through Private Placement Of Secured Non-Convertible Debentures

Tata Capital Limited has allotted 34,300 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures through a private placement on March 4, 2026, raising Rs 343 crore. |

Mumbai: Tata Capital Limited has completed a fresh debt issuance through the private placement of secured non-convertible debentures as part of its funding activities.

The company confirmed the allotment of 34,300 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures under the series titled “TCL Secured A FY 2023-24 VIS-M-Reissue No.2”. The total issue size amounts to Rs 343 crore and the debentures were allotted on March 4, 2026.

The debentures include two components, with Rs 235 crore carrying a yield of about 7.66 percent and Rs 108 crore carrying a yield of approximately 7.6596 percent. The instruments have an original tenor of 3,653 days and a residual tenor of 2,898 days from the deemed date of allotment.

The debentures will mature on February 8, 2034, with redemption taking place at face value of Rs 1,00,000 per debenture. Interest payments are scheduled annually, with payment dates beginning February 8, 2027, and continuing each year until maturity in 2034.

The debentures are secured by a pari-passu charge on Tata Capital’s movable assets, including receivables and book debts arising from loans and investments. The issue has received credit ratings of CRISIL AAA/Stable from CRISIL Ratings Limited and [ICRA] AAA/Stable from ICRA Limited, and is proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The issuance forms part of Tata Capital’s debt funding strategy and was disclosed in accordance with regulatory requirements under the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the regulatory filing issued by Tata Capital Limited dated March 4, 2026. No external sources were referred to while preparing this article.