Tata Capital Housing Finance To Raise Rs 650 Crore Via Rights Issue To Tata Capital

Tata Capital Housing Finance will issue equity shares to its parent company, Tata Capital, on a rights basis for an aggregate amount of Rs 650.02 crore.

According to a regulatory filing by the NBFC (non-banking financial company) Tata Capital, the board of directors of the housing finance company has approved the issuance of equity shares of Rs 10 each.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Wednesday.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tata Capital Housing Finance, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. February 25, 2026, has approved the offer and issuance of equity shares of Rs 10 each for an aggregate amount of Rs 6,50,02,04,730 on a rights basis, to Tata Capital in one or more tranches,” the company said in the regulatory filing.

Tata Capital, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, provides financial services such as personal loans, home loans and services related to wealth management, among others.

The NBFC recorded revenue of Rs 5,783.28 crore and a net profit of Rs 789.89 crore during the December quarter. With a market capitalisation of over Rs 1.42 lakh crore, the stock of the company ended the day at Rs 334.95 apiece, which is 0.73 percent lower than its previous close.