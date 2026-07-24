GP Petroleums Reports Q1 FY27 Consolidated Profit After Tax Of ₹20.58 Crore

Mumbai: GP Petroleums Limited on Thursday announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, with profit after tax reaching ₹20.58 crore. The company's total income for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 was ₹231.69 crore.

Financial Performance

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹230.33 crore. This compares to ₹162.66 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26) and ₹158.30 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY26).

Total expenses for Q1 FY27 were ₹203.46 crore. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of ₹4.04 for the quarter.

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Dividend Recommendation

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share of ₹5/- each, representing 10% for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. This recommendation is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

New Director Appointments

The company announced the appointment of Harshavardhan Sinha as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director, effective 24 July 2026. Sandra Martyres was also appointed as an Additional Director, categorised as a Non-Executive, Independent Director, for a two-year term starting 24 July 2026.

Senior Management Change

Ajay Navaratne has been appointed as Vice President – Rubber Process Oil and Senior Management Personnel (SMP), effective 24 July 2026. These appointments require shareholder approval at the ensuing AGM.

Annual General Meeting

The 43rd Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, 26 August 2026, to be held via Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means. The record date for determining eligible members to receive the final dividend is Wednesday, 19 August 2026.

Joint Venture Performance

During the quarter, the company recognised a cumulative share of losses of ₹60.17 lakh from its joint venture. This includes ₹29.91 lakh relating to the quarter ended 31 March 2026 that was previously unrecognised.

Segment Results

For the quarter ended 30 June 2026, the manufacturing segment recorded revenue of ₹182.34 crore and a profit of ₹25.85 crore. The trading segment reported revenue of ₹47.99 crore and a profit of ₹2.54 crore for the same period.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.