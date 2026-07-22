Hindustan Petroleum Reports ₹11,526 Crore Standalone Net Loss In Q1 FY27, Expenses Rise

Mumbai: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) today announced a standalone net loss of ₹11,526.41 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), compared to a standalone net profit of ₹4,901.50 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Financial Performance

The company's standalone total income for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹1,46,407.30 crore, an increase from ₹1,24,538.40 crore in Q4 FY26 and ₹1,20,657.65 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses for the quarter rose to ₹1,63,853.40 crore from ₹1,17,988.56 crore in the previous quarter and ₹1,14,831.76 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Segment Performance

Standalone revenue from operations was ₹1,44,530.72 crore for Q1 FY27. This includes ₹1,980 crore recognised as compensation from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) for under-recoveries on domestic LPG sales.

Key Metrics

Standalone earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 was ₹(54.17), a decrease from ₹23.04 in Q4 FY26 and ₹20.54 in Q1 FY26. Crude thruput for the quarter was 6.52 million metric tonnes (MMT), while market sales stood at 12.24 MMT.

Other Disclosures

HPCL's Board of Directors reviewed and approved the unaudited financial results on 22 July 2026. The company disclosed that it currently does not have the required number of independent directors on its Board, as per SEBI Listing Regulations 2015, for the period from 1 April 2026 to 30 June 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.