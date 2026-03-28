Hindustan Petroleum Ends Tenure Of Two Independent Directors Effective March 28, 2026

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited announced that two Independent Directors, Bechan Lal and Sharda Singh Kharwar, have ceased to hold office following completion of their tenure on March 27, 2026. |

Mumbai: Hindustan Petroleum has updated its board composition, marking the exit of two independent directors as their respective terms came to an end.

The company confirmed that Bechan Lal and Sharda Singh Kharwar have ceased to be Independent Directors after completing their tenure on March 27, 2026. Their exit took effect from March 28, 2026, in line with regulatory requirements governing board appointments and tenure limits.

The development is procedural in nature, triggered by the completion of fixed terms rather than any governance or operational issue. As outlined in the filing, the cessation follows standard board rotation practices that ensure periodic refresh of independent oversight within listed companies.

The company disclosed the change under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. This indicates adherence to transparency norms, ensuring that investors and stakeholders are promptly informed of key board-level developments.

With the departure of two independent directors, the company enters a transition phase in its board structure. Such changes typically pave the way for new appointments that align with governance requirements and evolving strategic priorities.

Hindustan Petroleum’s update reflects routine board restructuring, reinforcing compliance with tenure norms while maintaining continuity in governance practices.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the referenced corporate filing and does not include any external reporting, analysis, or independent verification.