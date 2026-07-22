Smartworks Q1 Net Profit ₹13.15 Crore, Revenue From Operations Rises 2.4% Sequentially

Mumbai: Smartworks Coworking Spaces on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹13.15 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27.

Quarterly Financials

Revenue from operations stood at ₹546.25 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a 2.4% increase compared to the ₹532.70 crore reported in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹559.67 crore. This compares to ₹532.70 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026 and ₹387.59 crore in the same quarter last year.

Expenses and Profit Before Tax

Total expenses for the quarter were ₹542.09 crore. The company reported a consolidated profit before tax of ₹17.57 crore for the June 2026 quarter.

In the preceding quarter, profit before tax was ₹22.25 crore. The company recorded a loss before tax of ₹5.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹1.15. This is down from ₹1.45 in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Acquisition Activity

Subsequent to the quarter end, Smartworks acquired 100% equity shares of Workstudio Spaces Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based coworking space operator. The acquisition was completed on 7 July 2026, for a consideration of ₹182.20 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.