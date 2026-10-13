Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government’s Marriage Grant Scheme Disburses ₹107 Crore To 53,546 OBC Beneficiaries

Uttar Pradesh’s Marriage Grant Scheme provides direct financial assistance to eligible OBC families to help meet expenses for their daughters’ marriages | File Image

Lucknow, October 12, 2026: So far in the financial year 2026-27, more than 1 lakh applications have been received under the Marriage Grant Scheme, which provides assistance for the marriage of daughters from economically weaker OBC families. Of these, more than 53,000 eligible beneficiaries have already received financial assistance. This Yogi government initiative provides relief to needy families by helping them cover expenses incurred during their daughters' marriages.

The government aims to support daughters' dignified marriages by providing eligible families with assistance within the stipulated time.

Over 53,000 Beneficiaries Receive Assistance

For the financial year 2026-27, the scheme aims to benefit 1 lakh 5 thousand eligible beneficiaries. The annual target for this purpose is Rs 210 crore. So far, the scheme has received 1,09,697 applications, of which 53,546 beneficiaries have received benefits. A total amount of Rs 107.092 crore has been disbursed to these beneficiaries.

Under the Marriage Grant Scheme, each eligible family receives Rs 20,000 in financial assistance for its daughter's marriage. The amount is transferred directly to the beneficiary's bank account. Families with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh are eligible. At the time of marriage, the minimum age prescribed is 18 years for the girl and 21 years for the boy.

Priority For Vulnerable Families

During the application process, priority is given to persons with disabilities, widows, families affected by natural disasters and landless families. Special emphasis is placed on ensuring the scheme's benefits reach families facing greater financial difficulties in meeting marriage-related expenses.

The state government aims to provide assistance to eligible beneficiaries within the stipulated time. For rural and economically weaker families, a daughter's marriage is a major financial responsibility. In this context, the Marriage Grant Scheme serves as a source of financial support.

The government initiative is seen as a relief measure for needy families, helping facilitate daughters' dignified marriages while reducing the financial burden on their families.

Government Reiterates Commitment

Director of Backward Class Welfare Asmita Lal said that, under the scheme, the government has provided financial assistance amounting to Rs 107.092 crore to 53,546 eligible beneficiaries so far in the financial year 2026-27. Under the scheme, each eligible family receives Rs 20,000 for their daughter's marriage. The government has set a target of benefiting 1 lakh 5 thousand beneficiaries during the current financial year.

She said the scheme aims to provide relief to economically weaker OBC families in meeting marriage-related expenses and ensure eligible families receive assistance within the stipulated time.