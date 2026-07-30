LIC Housing Finance Q1 PAT Rises 9.4% To ₹1,488 Cr, Disbursements Jump 14.5% As Loan Book Crosses ₹3.22 Lakh Cr

LIC Housing Finance reported a 9.4% rise in Q1 FY27 PAT to ₹1,488 crore. |

Mumbai: LIC Housing Finance r eported a 9.4% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit for the first quarter of FY27, supported by higher loan disbursements and steady growth in its loan portfolio despite a marginal decline in revenue.

The company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,488.32 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with ₹1,359.92 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax increased 11% to ₹1,888.43 crore.

Disbursements Rise

Total loan disbursements grew 14.5% year-on-year to ₹15,014 crore from ₹13,116 crore.

Individual home loan disbursements increased 8% to ₹12,119 crore, while non-housing individual loans rose 20% to ₹1,975 crore. Project loan disbursements surged 459% to ₹872 crore from ₹156 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting stronger activity in the segment.

Revenue from operations slipped 1% to ₹7,062.45 crore from ₹7,169.32 crore. Net interest income (NII) remained stable at ₹2,075.52 crore against ₹2,064.71 crore a year earlier. Net interest margin (NIM) eased to 2.58% from 2.68%.

Asset Quality Improves

The company's outstanding loan portfolio expanded 4% year-on-year to ₹3,22,098 crore as of June 30, 2026.

The individual home loan portfolio rose to ₹2,71,979 crore, while the project loan portfolio increased to ₹9,687 crore.

Asset quality also strengthened during the quarter. Expected Credit Loss (ECL) provisions declined to ₹4,398.43 crore from ₹5,051.27 crore a year ago. Stage 3 Exposure at Default improved to 2.14% from 2.62%, indicating lower stressed assets.

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Management Outlook

Managing Director and CEO Tribhuwan Adhikari said the company's customer-focused strategy and operational discipline supported its quarterly performance. He added that LIC Housing Finance expects a stable interest rate environment and India's growth momentum to provide favourable conditions for the housing finance sector, despite global geopolitical uncertainties.