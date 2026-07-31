Aadhar Housing Finance Net Profit Rises 18.98% To ₹282.36 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Aadhar Housing Finance on Thursday reported an 18.98 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹282.36 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, up from ₹237.28 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Revenue From Operations

Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹992.89 crore, marking a 17.06 per cent increase from ₹848.18 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, revenue from operations rose slightly by 0.84 per cent from ₹984.56 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹997.19 crore, a rise of 17.13 per cent from ₹851.34 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses increased by 15.99 per cent to ₹633.56 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to ₹546.19 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the consolidated entity was ₹6.47 in Q1 FY27, up from ₹5.50 in the corresponding period last year. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹6.36 from ₹5.37 year-on-year.

Debenture Issuance

During the quarter, Aadhar Housing Finance issued non-convertible debentures through private placement, raising ₹250 crore on 18 June 2026. The company confirmed that the proceeds were fully utilised for the stated purposes, with no deviations or variations.

Exceptional Items

The company noted an exceptional item of ₹15.92 crore for the year ended 31 March 2026. This relates to an increase in liability towards gratuity and compensated absences due to changes in labour codes, as per a notification by the Government of India on 21 November 2025.

Debt Equity Ratio

As of 30 June 2026, the consolidated debt-to-equity ratio stood at 2.36. The asset cover ratio against secured debt securities was 1.10 times.

Loan Assignments

During the quarter, the company assigned 4,088 loan accounts worth ₹39.74 crore. These assignments had a weighted average maturity of 151 months and a holding period of 16 months.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.