RVNL |

Mumbai: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) reported a sharp sequential rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY27, even as its revenue from operations declined significantly compared with the year-ago period.

The railway infrastructure company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹253.71 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹159.52 crore in the preceding June quarter, representing a 59.05% increase.

Revenue Falls Year-On-Year

RVNL's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹4,700.96 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹9,031.75 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This represents a year-on-year decline of approximately 47.95%.

Despite the revenue contraction, total consolidated income increased sequentially to ₹4,835.88 crore from ₹4,462.29 crore in Q1 FY27, reflecting growth of approximately 8.37%.

Profit Rises 59% Sequentially

The railway PSU reported a consolidated profit before tax of ₹325.45 crore during the July–September quarter. Total expenses stood at ₹4,540.86 crore.

Net profit rose by ₹94.19 crore compared with the preceding quarter, indicating an improvement in sequential profitability. However, the available figures do not establish the reasons behind the improvement.

Order Book At ₹90,099 Crore

RVNL reported a total order book of ₹90,099 crore as of September 30, 2026. According to the company, the outstanding order book represents approximately 4.1 times its FY26 revenue. The sizeable order pipeline provides visibility into future project execution across the railway infrastructure segment.

Outlook For RVNL

The company's future performance will depend on project execution, order conversion and revenue recognition.

While quarterly profitability improved sequentially, the substantial year-on-year revenue decline remains an important factor for investors monitoring RVNL's financial performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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