RMC Switchgears |

Mumbai: RMC Switchgears announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.32 crore.

Financial Performance

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 88.81 crore, down 35.22 percent from Rs 137.08 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 17.20 crore, compared with Rs 25.49 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sequential Recovery

The company recorded a recovery from the first quarter of the financial year, when consolidated revenue from operations, EBITDA and PAT stood at Rs 37.24 crore, Rs 8.20 crore and Rs 2.08 crore respectively. Consolidated total income for the quarter reached Rs 89.32 crore, up 137 percent sequentially from Rs 37.69 crore.

Half-Yearly Results

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 126.05 crore, down from Rs 221.61 crore in H1 FY26. H1 FY27 EBITDA was Rs 25.40 crore and PAT stood at Rs 10.40 crore.

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Management Commentary

Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Whole-Time Director, said the second quarter marked a sequential recovery in operating performance with total income rising to Rs 89.32 crore and net profit reaching Rs 8.32 crore.

Agrawal added that year-on-year performance did not meet expectations, with immediate priorities focused on improving project execution and cost discipline.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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