Genus Power |

Mumbai: Genus Power Infrastructures Limited reported a 19.4% year-on-year increase in standalone revenue for the first half of FY27, supported by its business operations and a substantial outstanding order book.

The company's financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2026, also showed higher profitability and a turnaround in operating cash flow.

Revenue Rises 19.4%

Genus Power's standalone revenue increased to ₹2,497.4 crore in H1 FY27 from ₹2,091.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, quarterly revenue declined marginally to ₹1,132.6 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹1,149 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting a 1.4% year-on-year contraction. The contrasting figures highlight stronger first-half performance despite softer revenue during the September quarter.

Profit And EBITDA Performance

Standalone profit after tax (PAT) increased 7% to ₹296.1 crore during H1 FY27, compared with ₹276.6 crore in the previous financial year's corresponding period. Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹484.7 crore. The company reported an EBITDA margin of 19.4%, indicating its operating profitability during the six-month period.

Order Book Crosses ₹22,600 Crore

Genus Power reported an outstanding order book of approximately ₹22,634 crore, excluding taxes, as of September 30, 2026. The substantial order pipeline provides revenue visibility for future periods, although actual earnings will depend on project execution and delivery schedules.

Cash Flow Turns Positive

A notable development was the improvement in operating cash flow. The company generated positive operating cash flow of ₹127 crore during H1 FY27, compared with an outflow of ₹158 crore in H1 FY26.

This represents a year-on-year improvement of ₹285 crore. The turnaround, alongside revenue growth and the sizeable order book, strengthens the company's financial position as it enters the second half of FY27.

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