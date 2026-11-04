SPML Infra Secures ₹186.41 Crore Order From POWERGRID For High-Voltage Transmission Project, New Contract Adds Momentum To Company's Expanding Power Infrastructure Portfolio

SPML Infra Secures ₹186.41 Crore Order From POWERGRID |

Mumbai: SPML Infra Limited announced on Wednesday that it has secured an order worth ₹186.41 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) for the expansion of extra-high-voltage transmission infrastructure. The Kolkata-based infrastructure development company disclosed the order in a regulatory filing with the BSE and National Stock Exchange.

The contract involves extending the 765/400/220 kV Bhadla-III Substation and Ramgarh Pooling Station, which form part of the power transmission network supporting renewable energy generation in western Rajasthan.

Project Covers Two High-Voltage Substations

According to the company's filing, the project falls under the 765 kV Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) Extension Substation Package SS-155T. The scope includes developing and extending extra-high-voltage infrastructure at the Ramgarh Pooling Station and Bhadla-III Substation.

At Ramgarh, the project includes two 765/400 kV, 1,500 MVA interconnecting transformer bays, two 400/220 kV, 500 MVA transformer bays, one 400 kV line bay and two 220 kV line bays. At Bhadla-III, the work covers augmentation of five 400/220 kV, 500 MVA transformer bays, three 400 kV line bays and five 220 kV line bays.

Project Supports Renewable Energy Transmission

The Bhadla and Ramgarh substations form part of the transmission infrastructure serving western Rajasthan, a major centre for solar and renewable energy generation.

The company stated that expanding substation capacity would support the integration of additional renewable power into the national electricity grid. The contract also marks SPML Infra's expansion into the 765 kV extra-high-voltage transmission segment.

Management Highlights Infrastructure Expansion

Managing Director Abhinandan Sethi said the POWERGRID order represented an important milestone in the company's expansion into higher-voltage transmission infrastructure.

He highlighted the company's focus on engineering capabilities, project execution and developing infrastructure supporting India's energy transition. SPML Infra is also expanding its capabilities in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), alongside its existing power transmission business.

Company Has Executed Over 700 Projects

SPML Infra has more than four decades of experience across power, water, environment and technology infrastructure. According to the filing, the company has executed over 700 projects across India, including drinking water facilities, wastewater treatment systems, substations and rural electrification projects. It has also participated in electrification projects connecting more than 20,000 villages.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's regulatory filing dated November 4, 2026, and does not constitute investment advice.