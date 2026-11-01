 Rajasthan's Bhadla Solar Park To Test Technology That Generates Solar Power After Sunset
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Rajasthan's Bhadla Solar Park To Test Technology That Generates Solar Power After Sunset

Rajasthan’s Bhadla Solar Park will host a proposed 320-kW NTPC pilot using ceramic thermal storage to generate electricity after sunset. Approved by RRECL, the project will test technology developed by US-based 247Solar as a potential alternative to chemical batteries. Electricity produced will be used for NTPC’s internal operations.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, November 01, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
Rajasthan's Bhadla Solar Park To Test Technology That Generates Solar Power After Sunset
Rajasthan's Bhadla Solar Park To Test Technology That Generates Solar Power After Sunset | X - DIPRRajasthan

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Bhadla Solar Park, one of the world's largest solar energy hubs, is set to become a testing ground for an innovative renewable energy technology that could enable solar power generation even after sunset.

The Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited (RRECL) has approved NTPC's proposal to establish a 320-kW pilot Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project at Bhadla. Claimed to be the first project of its kind in India, it aims to test an alternative to conventional battery-based energy storage by storing solar energy as heat in specialised ceramic modules.

Ceramic Technology To Store Solar Energy

Under the proposed technology, solar energy captured during the day will be converted into heat and stored in high-temperature ceramic modules. After sunset, the stored thermal energy will be used to operate an air turbine and generate electricity, potentially reducing dependence on expensive chemical batteries.

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The pilot project will use ceramic thermal energy storage technology developed by US-based company 247Solar. NTPC will work in collaboration with RRECL to implement and test the technology at Bhadla. The approval granted by RRECL will pave the way for preliminary feasibility studies, site surveys, and structural assessments.

Pilot Project To Support NTPC Operations

The electricity generated through the pilot project will be used exclusively for the internal and auxiliary consumption of the NTPC plant.

Generating solar power during non-sunlight hours has remained one of the most difficult challenges facing the renewable energy sector. Conventional solar installations depend on battery storage or other sources to ensure a continuous power supply after sunset.

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Potential For Wider Renewable Energy Adoption

If the Bhadla pilot project proves successful, the ceramic-based thermal storage technology could potentially be adopted on a much larger scale across the country. The initiative is expected to strengthen Rajasthan's position as a hub for advanced renewable energy technologies while supporting India's broader net-zero emissions and energy security goals.

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