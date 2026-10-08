Tata Power's ₹4,300 Crore Solar Bet Pays Off, Know- What Makes Its Latest Production Milestone Special?

Tata Power's TP Solar produces 2 GW of modules and 1.8 GW of cells in H1 FY27. |

Mumbai: Tata Power's solar manufacturing arm , TP Solar Limited, has achieved a major production milestone, manufacturing 2 gigawatts (GW) of solar modules and 1.8 GW of solar cells during the first half of FY27.

The company announced the development on Thursday, highlighting its growing manufacturing capabilities and efforts to strengthen India's domestic solar supply chain.

Strong Production In Second Quarter

During the July-September quarter of FY27, TP Solar manufactured 1 GW of solar modules and 0.9 GW of solar cells.

The production figures reflect steady manufacturing activity as the company continues to improve operational efficiency and strengthen domestic solar equipment production.

TP Solar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, which operates under Tata Power.

Rs 4,300 Crore Investment In Tamil Nadu

The company operates a 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

Tata Power, through its renewable energy subsidiary, has invested approximately Rs 4,300 crore in establishing the facility.

The plant is among India's largest single-location solar manufacturing facilities and plays an important role in reducing dependence on imported solar components.

Advanced Technology Drives Manufacturing

The facility uses advanced Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) and Mono PERC technologies to manufacture solar cells and modules.

It also uses artificial intelligence, machine learning systems and automated guided vehicles to improve manufacturing operations.

The modules meet Domestic Content Requirement norms and are included in the government's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers.

Women Form 80 Per Cent Of Workforce

Nearly 80 per cent of the facility's workforce comprises women, highlighting Tata Power's focus on inclusive employment.

The manufacturing expansion supports India's push towards domestic production and greater self-reliance in renewable energy equipment.

Tata Power's Clean Energy Ambitions

Tata Power's operational and under-construction capacity exceeds 26 GW, including approximately 17.7 GW of clean energy capacity.

The company also operates an expanding electric vehicle charging network covering more than 700 Indian cities and towns.

Tata Power aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045 while strengthening India's clean energy infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Tata Power's official stock exchange filing dated October 8, 2026, and company disclosures.