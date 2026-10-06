Tata Power Solaroof Installations Jump 33%, Quarterly Rooftop Solar Count Hits 88,397

Tata Power |

New Delhi: Tata Power Solaroof installed a record 88,397 rooftop solar systems during July–September 2026, registering 33% annual growth as its residential and business solar footprint expanded across India.

The division of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited had completed 66,447 installations in Q2 FY26, according to a company statement.

Installed capacity reached 426 MWp in Q2 FY27, increasing 15% from 369 MWp in the corresponding quarter last year. The figures show growth in both installation numbers and peak solar generation capacity.

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Half-Year Installations Rise 50%

During the first six months of FY27, Tata Power Solaroof added more than 1,68,530 rooftop solar installations, up 50% from 1,12,729 in the comparable FY26 period.

These additions delivered 801 MWp of capacity, representing 25% growth over the previous year’s 639 MWp.

Across its national portfolio, cumulative installations reached 5,75,000, while total capacity exceeded 5.67 GWp. The portfolio covers residential customers alongside commercial and industrial users.

Uttar Pradesh Leads New Additions

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest installation count during the six-month period, adding 44,014 systems with around 172 MWp of capacity.

Maharashtra followed with 22,165 installations and close to 100 MWp. Rajasthan contributed 21,275 installations, delivering 99 MWp, while Kerala added 15,477 systems with approximately 65 MWp.

The state figures highlight how rooftop solar deployment varies by installation count and capacity, with each system contributing to the company’s expanding distributed energy portfolio.

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Cumulative State Solar Footprint

Uttar Pradesh also led cumulative installation numbers, with 1,16,254 systems delivering 528 MWp of capacity.

Maharashtra recorded 73,578 installations, with an aggregate capacity of 1,041 MWp. Kerala’s cumulative total stood at 69,734 installations and more than 310 MWp, while Rajasthan contributed 44,798 installations and 390 MWp.

The results underline Tata Power Solaroof’s growing presence across state markets. Its quarterly and half-year performance showed that installation growth continued to outpace capacity growth, while the national portfolio expanded across both household and commercial rooftop solar segments.