Centre Sanctions ₹50.93 Crore To Develop 4 Religious, Cultural Sites In Rajasthan Under Swadesh Darshan Scheme | AI Representational Image

Jaipur: The Centre has sanctioned a total of ₹50.93 crore under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme for the integrated development of four major religious and cultural sites in the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer region of Rajasthan.

The sanctioned amount includes ₹21.16 crore for Baba Ramdevji’s shrine at Ramdevra, ₹11.84 crore for Maa Degray Temple in Jaisalmer, ₹16 crore for the temple of folk deity Mehoji Mangaliya at Bapini in Phalodi, and ₹1.93 crore for Kolū Pabuji Dham.

The funds will be used to develop visitor and pilgrim amenities at the four sites while preserving their religious significance, folk traditions, historical heritage, and cultural identity. The projects are also aimed at improving the sites from a tourism perspective.

Ramdevra pilgrim facilities

Ramdevra, an important centre of folk faith in Rajasthan, attracts devotees from across the country to the samadhi of Baba Ramdevji. The annual Bhaduva fair draws lakhs of pilgrims and visitors. The development works at Ramdevra are expected to improve facilities for devotees and strengthen the preservation and promotion of its religious and cultural heritage.

Maa Degray Temple development

For the development of Maa Degray Temple in Jaisalmer, ₹11.84 crore has been sanctioned. Maa Degray is revered as the patron deity of the Bhati Rajput dynasty and as the guardian goddess of Jaisalmer. The temple is also closely associated with the region’s historical traditions and cultural heritage.

Funds for Phalodi temples

Another ₹16 crore has been sanctioned for the temple of folk deity Mehoji Mangaliya at Bapini in Phalodi. Mehoji Mangaliya is revered in Rajasthan’s folk tradition as a symbol of valour, sacrifice, and devotion to cow protection. The temple is an important centre of faith for people from surrounding rural areas.

The Centre has also sanctioned ₹1.93 crore for the development of Kolū Pabuji Dham in Phalodi. Pabuji Maharaj, one of Rajasthan’s prominent folk deities, is associated with valour, honouring one’s word, cow protection, and public welfare. He is also traditionally worshipped as the deity of camels.

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Preserving Rajasthan's cultural heritage

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Rajasthan’s identity was shaped not only by its forts and palaces but also by its folk faith, deities, temples, fairs, and centuries-old cultural traditions.

He said the four sites—Ramdevra, Maa Degray, Mehoji Mangaliya, and Pabuji—were important symbols of Rajasthan’s living cultural heritage. The development projects, he said, would expand facilities for pilgrims while enabling the sites to be better developed and presented to tourists from India and abroad.