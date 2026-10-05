CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Revives Uttar Pradesh's Dilapidated Water Structures, Gives Them New Lease Of Life | X - myogiadityanath

Lucknow, October 5: The Yogi government continues to strengthen the state’s irrigation system while also focusing on flood control and better management of water resources. Under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Irrigation and Water Resources Department has, over the past nine and a half years, focused on constructing and replacing gates of major water structures in the state, including barrages, dams, head regulators and other hydraulic structures.

The objective is to ensure uninterrupted irrigation for farmers while keeping water structures safe during floods and disasters.

Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources, Anil Garg, said the Yogi government's initiative is giving a new lease of life to old and dilapidated water structures through modern technology.

He said that prolonged use had damaged the gates of several important barrages and dams. These are being replaced in a phased manner on a priority basis so that there is no disruption in the operation of water structures and the irrigation and flood control systems continue to function smoothly. Over the past nine and a half years, the department has undertaken large-scale gate replacement work across the state.

He stated that all 4 gates of the Chukka Head Regulator in Pilibhit have been replaced. Of the 61 gates of the Narora Barrage in Bulandshahr, 13 have been replaced, while construction and replacement work for the remaining 48 gates is underway. All 10 gates of the Gomti Barrage in Lucknow have been replaced. Similarly, the replacement of all 20 gates of the Tatapur LGC and PLGC Connecting Regulator and Head Regulator in Etah has been completed.

Principal Secretary Anil Garg said that 18 of the 27 gates of the Okhla Barrage in Delhi have been replaced, and 3 spare gates have also been kept ready for emergencies. The department has replaced 8 of the 22 damaged gates of the Bhimgoda Barrage in Haridwar. The department’s ISO-certified workshops in Bareilly and Jhansi manufactured these gates. The department has also replaced 9 of the 15 gates of the Canary Barrage in Rampur, all 8 gates of the Hindon Barrage in Ghaziabad, and the gates of other major water structures.

He added that additional spare gates have also been kept safely at several dams and barrages so immediate action can be taken in emergencies. For the first time in the state, gates located underwater have been successfully replaced under extremely challenging conditions with the help of modern engineering techniques and expert divers. Under-sluice gates located at depths of approximately 60 to 70 feet at the Matatila Dam in Lalitpur, Meja-Jargo Link Regulator, and Kachanoda Dam were replaced underwater.

He stated that similarly, at Kachanoda Dam, the replacement of two under-sluice gates at a depth of around 60 feet has been completed, and one spare gate has been kept ready. In addition, spare gates have been prepared and kept safely for important water structures such as Maudaha in Hamirpur, Lahchura in Mahoba, Kho Barrage in Bijnor, Ghaghra Barrage in Bahraich and Sharda Barrage in Lakhimpur Kheri, so that the supply of irrigation water to farmers is not affected in the event of an emergency.

Chief Engineer (Mechanical) Upendra Singh said the Yogi government’s focus is not limited to constructing water structures, but also includes advance preparedness to deal with potential disasters. Spare gates have been kept ready for major barrages so that if a gate suddenly develops a fault, it can be replaced without wasting time. This will help prevent potential loss of life and property and ensure the continuity of the water management system. After leakage was reported from under-sluice gates located at a depth of around 80 feet at Chandraprabha Dam in Chandauli, the department took the matter seriously.

He added that the leakage was causing continuous wastage of irrigation water, raising concerns among farmers in the surrounding areas. After inspection, officials were directed to stop the leakage immediately and permanently seal the underwater leakage with the help of expert divers and modern technology.

He said officials also emphasized ensuring no compromise in work quality and that the leakage was completely stopped within the stipulated time, so adequate water could reach the canals for the Kharif and upcoming crops.