Supreme Court Protects Tata Chemicals From Coercive Action In Gulf Of Kutch Environmental Damage Case | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, Oct 5: The Supreme Court ordered on Monday that no coercive action be taken against Tata Chemicals over alleged environmental damage to a marine sanctuary in the Gulf of Kutch.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued a notice on the company's plea challenging a May 25 verdict of the Gujarat High Court.

The bench sought the Gujarat government's response in the matter by November 2 and said, "Meanwhile, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioners."

Environmental degradation issues raised

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing in the court for Tata Chemicals, said issues involved in the matter relate to environmental degradation and encroachment.

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On May 25, the high court dismissed the company's plea challenging a 2006 order of the district collector that had rejected its claim over land used for open channels discharging wastewater into the sea.

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Pollution board asked to assess impact

The court has asked the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) to appoint experts to assess the environmental impact caused to the area and determine appropriate remediation measures and compensation within three months.

It had rejected the company's claim of pre-existing rights over legacy open wastewater channels at its Mithapur facility and found encroachment of the government land of the marine sanctuary.

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