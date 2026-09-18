Tata Power’s Khopoli And Bhira Hydro Stations Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Heritage-Themed Green Energy Pandals |

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Tata Power’s historic hydro power stations in Khopoli and Bhira continued their decades-old traditions this year, with employees creating handcrafted pandals reflecting the plants’ heritage and clean-energy legacy.

Khopoli station showcases green energy vision

At the Khopoli hydro power station, where Bappa has been welcomed within the historic campus for more than 100 years, the Tata Power team created a miniature clean-energy landscape around the idol. The hand-built display features green mountains dotted with wind turbines, a model cable-stayed bridge, solar panel arrays, and scaled-down replicas of a livelihood centre and an electric vehicle charging station.

The entrance to the pandal features a welcome arch carrying the message “Green Energy for a Better Tomorrow”, flanked by panels displaying traditional shlokas.

Bhira hydro station marks nearly a century of celebrations

At Tata Power’s Bhira Hydropower Station, Ganesh Chaturthi has been celebrated with devotion for nearly a century. The station is set to complete 100 years of the tradition next year.

This year, employees created a hand-built stone grotto for the celebrations. The structure features a rugged, rock-textured arch with trailing vines and warm lighting, opening into a flower-framed Ganesh idol at the centre.

The celebrations at both stations combine long-standing religious traditions with handcrafted installations reflecting Tata Power’s association with hydropower and its focus on clean energy.

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