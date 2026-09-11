Tata Power Crosses Over 1,800 EV Charging Points Across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai As State Network Tops 2,400

Tata Power has expanded its public EV charging network across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to meet growing demand for electric mobility | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 10, 2026: As electric vehicles steadily gain ground on Mumbai's roads, charging infrastructure is expanding alongside them. Tata Power has crossed 1,800 EV charging points across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, while its network in Maharashtra has grown to more than 2,400 points, strengthening the state's charging ecosystem.

The expansion comes as Tata Power and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd announced that their 10 co-branded Tata Power x TATA.ev Mega Charger hubs across India have recorded more than 70,000 charging sessions and over 85,000 charging hours. Together, the hubs have supported more than 75 lakh electric kilometres and helped avoid an estimated 6,690 tonnes of CO₂ emissions, the company says.

Fast-Charging Hub Near Airport

For Mumbai, the key addition is the 600-kW Mega Charger at The Leela near Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The facility has 16 charging guns, including six 60-kW and two 120-kW fast chargers, and can charge 16 EVs simultaneously. Its location on a busy airport corridor is intended to serve private EV owners as well as taxis, ride-hailing fleets, and other high-frequency users.

The wider 10-hub network spans Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, with 25 fast chargers and 56 charging guns adding a cumulative 2.7 MW of charging capacity.

In Maharashtra, the network also includes a Mega Charger at Sai International in Sangli, located on the Pune-Bengaluru corridor. Other hubs are positioned along key routes such as the Yamuna Expressway and the Hyderabad-Vijayawada corridor.

Maharashtra Network Expands

Maharashtra numbers are significant for Mumbai, as the city faces rising demand for electric cars and commercial EVs. While home charging remains important for private vehicle owners, high-speed public chargers are increasingly crucial for taxis, fleet operators and motorists travelling longer distances.

Tata Power said its larger ecosystem now comprises 6,700+ public and captive charging points, 2.5 lakh+ home chargers and 1,200+ bus charging points across more than 690 cities and towns. The company is targeting 10,000 public charging points and 7.5 lakh home chargers by 2030.

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For Mumbai and Maharashtra, the challenge will be ensuring the rapidly growing charging network keeps pace with EV adoption. More fast chargers on major roads, airport corridors, and intercity routes could reduce range anxiety and make electric mobility a more practical option for everyday commuters and commercial fleets.

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