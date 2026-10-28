Jyoti Structures Secures New ₹648.91 Crore Power Grid HVDC Line Order, Total Awards Reach ₹1,598.26 Crore

Jyoti Structures |

Mumbai: Jyoti Structures Limited (JSL) announced on Wednesday that it has secured a ₹648.91 crore order from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. The contract is for Package TL05 of the ±800 kV HVDC Bipole Barmer-II and South Kalamb Transmission Lines project in Gujarat, excluding GST.

Project Scope and Timeline

The order involves the supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of ±800 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines on a turnkey basis. The project is expected to be completed within 38 months from the date of the Notification of Award.

Cumulative Order Value

This latest award follows two previous orders totalling ₹949.35 crore received by JSL from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited on 26 October 2026. These earlier orders, Packages TL01 and TL02, are part of the same transmission project in Rajasthan. The three orders combined bring the total value to ₹1,598.26 crore, excluding GST.

Other Recent Wins

JSL's recent contract wins also include a ₹689.93 crore project from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO) for the 765 kV DC Pachchham–Saykha Transmission Line project in Gujarat. The company is also working on a 220 kV double-circuit transmission line project in Sri Lanka in partnership with Hayleys Fentons Limited.

Management Commentary

Amit Dutta, Chief Operating Officer, Jyoti Structures Limited, noted that the engineering and execution of ±800 kV HVDC transmission lines require complex technical requirements and close coordination. He added that the company's integrated EPC capabilities address these through a coordinated approach.

Company Expertise

Jyoti Structures Limited has over five decades of experience in power transmission EPC. The company's capabilities span design, engineering, manufacturing, prototype tower testing, construction, and project management. It has constructed more than 37,600 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and delivered over 1,800 high-voltage substation bays across India and international markets.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.