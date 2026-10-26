Jyoti Structures Wins ₹949.35 Crore Power Grid Contracts For 800 kV HVDC Transmission Lines In Rajasthan, Projects To Complete In 38 Months

Jyoti Structures |

Mumbai: Jyoti Structures Limited (JSL) announced on Monday, October 26, 2026, that it has secured two new orders from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited with a combined value of ₹949.35 crore, excluding GST. These orders are for ±800 kV HVDC transmission lines in Rajasthan.

Project Details

The orders encompass two packages for the ±800 kV HVDC Bipole Barmer-II and South Kalamb Transmission Lines project. Lot 1, under package TL01, is valued at ₹474.85 crore, while Lot 2, under package TL02, is valued at ₹474.50 crore.

Scope of Work

The scope of these awards includes the supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of ±800 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines on a turnkey basis. Both packages have a completion period of 38 months from the date of their respective Notifications of Award.

Management Commentary

Amit Dutta, Chief Operating Officer of Jyoti Structures Limited, said the company is grateful for the opportunity to contribute to India's transmission infrastructure through projects of this scale and looks forward to delivering these projects as planned.

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Previous Orders

These Power Grid awards follow a recent ₹689.93 crore order from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO) for the 765 kV DC Pachchham–Saykha Transmission Line project in Gujarat. JSL is also involved in a 220 kV double-circuit transmission line project in Sri Lanka, in partnership with Hayleys Fentons Limited, to support wind power evacuation.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.