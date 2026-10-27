Transformers And Rectifiers (India) To Invest ₹1,250 Crore In Gujarat, Creating Over 1,000 Jobs For Power Infra Boost

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) (TARIL) |

Mumbai: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited (TARIL) announced on 27 October 2026 an investment of ₹1,250 crore for three new greenfield manufacturing plants at its Chiyada complex in Gujarat.

Manufacturing Focus

The new facilities will produce Bushings (OIP, RIP & RIF up to 800 kV), Pressboard & Insulation Materials, and Continuously Transposed Conductors (CTC). These components are vital for high-voltage transformer manufacturing and power transmission infrastructure.

Project Timeline and Capacity

Construction for the plants began in December 2025, with commercial operations expected to start in Q1 FY2027-28. Once fully operational, the facilities are projected to generate an annual revenue potential of approximately ₹2,000 crore.

Employment Generation

The company expects to create more than 1,000 direct employment opportunities across engineering, manufacturing, operations, quality assurance, and research and development roles.

Strategic Importance

Jitendra Mamtora, Chairman, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited, said the investment aligns with India's vision to become a developed nation by 2047, strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities for critical transformer components and reducing import dependence.

Vertical Integration

Satyen Mamtora, Managing Director & CEO, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited, said the investment signifies a move towards deep vertical integration. He added that manufacturing Bushings, Pressboard & Insulation materials, and CTC in-house would enhance control over quality, lead times, and operational efficiency, while improving supply chain resilience.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.