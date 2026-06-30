 Transformers & Rectifiers Bags Ultra Mega Order from Power Grid Corporation, Strengthens Order Book With Major Contract
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTransformers & Rectifiers Bags Ultra Mega Order from Power Grid Corporation, Strengthens Order Book With Major Contract

Transformers & Rectifiers Bags Ultra Mega Order from Power Grid Corporation, Strengthens Order Book With Major Contract

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) (TARIL) has received significant new orders from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL). The company classified the new business as an 'Ultra Mega Order,' indicating a contract value of Rs 1,000 crore or more, excluding GST.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
Transformers & Rectifiers Bags Ultra Mega Order from Power Grid Corporation, Strengthens Order Book With Major Contract
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) (TARIL) has received significant new orders from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL). |

Mumbai: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TARIL) announced on Monday, June 30, 2026, that it has received Notifications of Awards (NOAs) from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

Order Details

The orders involve the manufacturing of transformers of various ratings, along with all associated work. These contracts are with a domestic entity.

Read Also
Alfa Transformers Bags ₹7.14 Crore Gujarat Order, Wins 11 KV Distribution Transformer Supply...
Alfa Transformers Bags ₹7.14 Crore Gujarat Order, Wins 11 KV Distribution Transformer Supply...

Execution Timeline

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) expects to complete the delivery of the orders within the next 30 months from the date of the award.

Order Classification

According to the company's internal classification, an "Ultra Mega Order" denotes a project with a value of Rs 1,000 crore and above. This classification excludes Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Read Also
Transrail Lighting Bags Fresh Orders Worth ₹459 Crore, Total Order Inflow For FY Reaches ₹1,034...
Transrail Lighting Bags Fresh Orders Worth ₹459 Crore, Total Order Inflow For FY Reaches ₹1,034...

Company Statement

The company stated that the order would be executed in accordance with the terms and conditions stipulated in the NOAs.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

Follow us on