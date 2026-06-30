Transformers & Rectifiers Bags Ultra Mega Order from Power Grid Corporation, Strengthens Order Book With Major Contract

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) (TARIL) has received significant new orders from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL). |

Mumbai: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TARIL) announced on Monday, June 30, 2026, that it has received Notifications of Awards (NOAs) from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

Order Details

The orders involve the manufacturing of transformers of various ratings, along with all associated work. These contracts are with a domestic entity.

Execution Timeline

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) expects to complete the delivery of the orders within the next 30 months from the date of the award.

Order Classification

According to the company's internal classification, an "Ultra Mega Order" denotes a project with a value of Rs 1,000 crore and above. This classification excludes Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Company Statement

The company stated that the order would be executed in accordance with the terms and conditions stipulated in the NOAs.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.