Alfa Transformers Bags ₹7.14 Crore Gujarat Order, Wins 11 KV Distribution Transformer Supply Contract

Alfa Transformers Ltd Receives New Utility Contract |

Mumbai: Alfa Transformers Ltd has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (MGVCL) for the supply of different ratings of 11 KV distribution transformers. The company disclosed the development through a stock exchange filing on June 10.

The order has been awarded by MGVCL, one of Gujarat’s major electricity distribution companies. The contract is domestic in nature and will support power distribution infrastructure in the state.

Order Valued At Rs 7.14 Crore

According to the filing, the total value of the contract is Rs 7.14 crore, including GST. The order involves the supply of different rating 11 KV transformers required for electricity distribution operations.

The company said the contract has been awarded under standard commercial terms and conditions mentioned in the work order issued by the utility.

Execution Timeline Fixed

Alfa Transformers said the order will be executed over a period of seven months. Supplies are scheduled to begin after a commencement period of 45 days from receipt of the Letter of Acceptance and will be completed in equal monthly lots.

The detailed acceptance letter issued by MGVCL also specifies that deliveries will be carried out according to the requirements and schedule of the respective distribution companies.

No Related Party Interest

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It also confirmed that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

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Positive For Order Book

The latest order is expected to strengthen Alfa Transformers’ order pipeline and provide revenue visibility over the coming months. The contract also highlights continued investment by power utilities in upgrading and expanding electricity distribution infrastructure across the country.

Disclaimer: Based on the company’s regulatory filing and Letter of Award disclosure submitted to stock exchanges on June 10, 2026.