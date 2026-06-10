Marsons Bags ₹33.19 Crore NTPC Renewable Project Order, Transformer Supply Contract To Be Executed Within 6 Months

Marsons Secures New Renewable Energy Order. |

Mumbai: Marsons Limited has received a fresh order worth Rs 33.19 crore, including GST, for the supply of transformers for an NTPC Renewable Energy Project. The company informed stock exchanges about the development through a regulatory filing on June 10.

The order has been awarded by Vikran Engineering Limited, which is executing work related to the NTPC Renewable Energy Project. The contract is expected to support Marsons' presence in India's growing renewable energy infrastructure sector.

Supply Of Multiple Transformer Variants

Under the contract, Marsons will supply various quantities of 17.6 MVA, 8.8 MVA and 4.4 MVA oil-cooled transformers. These transformers are outdoor-type, aluminium-wound and inverter-duty units designed for renewable energy applications.

The company stated that the equipment includes Oil Natural Air Natural (ONAN) transformers and On-Load Circuit Tap Changer (OCTC) systems. Such transformers play a key role in power transmission and renewable energy projects by ensuring efficient electricity flow and voltage regulation.

Execution Timeline Fixed At Six Months

According to the disclosure, the entire order is expected to be executed within six months. The contract has been classified as a domestic order and will be supplied within India.

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The total value of the order stands at Rs 33,18,85,730, including GST. This addition is likely to strengthen the company’s revenue visibility over the coming quarters.

No Related Party Involvement

Marsons clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the company awarding the order. The company also confirmed that the transaction does not fall under related-party dealings.

With renewable energy investments increasing across the country, such orders are expected to create fresh opportunities for transformer manufacturers and power equipment suppliers in the coming years.

Disclaimer: This story is based solely on the company's stock exchange filing and does not represent independent verification by FPJ.