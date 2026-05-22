Transformers & Rectifiers India Secures ₹228.26 Crore GETCO Order

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) has secured an order worth Rupees 228.26 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation. |

Mumbai: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited on Thursday informed stock exchanges that it has received a major domestic order worth Rupees 228.26 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO). The company disclosed that the order includes the manufacturing and supply of six transformers and two reactors, along with related work. The announcement was made through a regulatory filing submitted to both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

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Order To Be Executed By August 2028

According to the filing, the transformers and reactors are scheduled for delivery on or before August 2028. The company stated that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and falls within the normal course of business. Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited also clarified that neither its promoter group nor its group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. It further stated that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

Focus On Manufacturing And Power Infrastructure

The company said the scope of work includes manufacturing transformers and reactors as specified in the contract and carrying out associated work linked to the order execution. The latest order is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the power equipment manufacturing sector, particularly in transmission infrastructure projects. Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited is a key player in the state’s power transmission network and regularly undertakes expansion and infrastructure upgrade projects.

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Company Highlights Long-Standing Presence

In its filing, the company said it remains committed to delivering high-quality products and services. It also highlighted its long-standing presence as a transformer manufacturer in the country.

The disclosure was signed by Mehul Shah, Chief Financial Officer of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited. The company’s shares are listed on the BSE under the security code 532928 and on the NSE under the trading symbol TARIL.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s stock exchange filing and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell shares.