Prestige Estates Enters ₹9,000 Crore Versova Project Through Joint Venture

Prestige Estates Projects Limited has entered Mumbai’s Versova micro-market through a joint venture with ABIL Group. |

Mumbai: Prestige Estates is stepping deeper into Mumbai’s competitive housing market, betting on premium residential demand in Versova with a large-scale joint development that could reshape its presence in the city.

Expanding Mumbai Presence

Prestige Estates has partnered with ABIL Group to develop a residential project in Versova through Aaramnagar Realty LLP. The project spans approximately 6 acres in Aram Nagar and marks a strategic entry into one of Mumbai’s key micro-markets. With development rights secured through the joint venture, the company is positioning itself to tap into sustained housing demand in the western suburbs.

Unlocking Project Value

The development carries an estimated gross development value of over Rs 9,000 crore, with a total potential of around 1.7 million square feet of RERA area. This scale signals a significant addition to Prestige’s portfolio and reflects its focus on large, high-value urban developments. The project is expected to cater to premium homebuyers seeking well-located residential offerings.

Targeting Premium Demand

Management highlighted that Versova remains a sought-after location due to its established social infrastructure, connectivity, and proximity to commercial hubs. According to Chairman and Managing Director Irfan Razack, the company sees steady demand for quality housing in such established micro-markets. The project aligns with the broader trend of buyers prioritizing location and build quality in urban housing decisions.

Strengthening Growth Pipeline

This entry forms part of Prestige’s broader strategy to expand across high-demand, supply-constrained urban markets. The company continues to build a diversified project pipeline across geographies while maintaining a focus on execution and timely delivery. With a legacy spanning nearly four decades and a large ongoing pipeline, the Versova project adds momentum to its long-term growth plans.

Prestige Estates’ move into Versova underscores its intent to deepen its footprint in Mumbai while leveraging demand for premium residential developments. The project’s scale and location could play a key role in shaping its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release filing and may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.