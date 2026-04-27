Transformers & Rectifiers Secures $16.25 Million Export Order For Five Units

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) has received an export order valued at USD 16,258,352 from PDC AK LPIV, LLC for the supply of five transformers. |

Ahmedabad: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) is expanding its global footprint with a fresh export win that adds visibility to its order book over the next year.

Export Order Secured

The company has secured an international order worth USD 16,258,352, equivalent to approximately Rs. 150 crore, from PDC AK LPIV, LLC. The contract covers the manufacturing and supply of five transformers, marking a significant addition to its export business. This order reflects continued demand for the company’s products in overseas markets and reinforces its capabilities in executing large-scale transformer projects.

Contract Scope Defined

The scope of the order includes the production of five transformer units along with related work, aligning with the company’s core manufacturing operations. The contract has been awarded by an international entity, highlighting the company’s ability to compete and secure business beyond domestic markets.

Execution Timeline Set

The transformers under this order are scheduled for delivery by mid-2027, providing a clear execution timeline for the company. This extended delivery schedule offers operational visibility and allows the company to plan production and resource allocation effectively over the coming months.

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Business Integrity Maintained

The company clarified that the order has been secured in the normal course of business and does not fall under related party transactions. Additionally, there is no involvement or interest from the promoter group in the awarding entity, ensuring transparency and adherence to governance standards.

With this export order, Transformers and Rectifiers continues to strengthen its international presence while building a steady pipeline of projects aligned with its manufacturing expertise.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing document and does not include external sources, assumptions, or independent verification.